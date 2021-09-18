Events on the Saint Anthony calendar

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are coming to Saint Anthony.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Anthony:

Rexburg Farmer's Market Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 452 W 2nd N, Rexburg, ID

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 7 - October 15, 2021Fridays, 4PM - 8PMLocation: South College Avenue in Downtown Rexburg.

Open Mic Night Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Open Mic Night is held every Tuesday night in the Hyrum Manwaring Center from 7 to 8:30. BYU-Idaho puts on a variety of activities for students, one of them being Open Mic Night. This weekly...

Concert in Rexburg feat Suit Up, Soldier & Rally Rexburg, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2 East Main Street, Rexburg, ID 83440

Romance Theater Presents Suit Up, Soldier in concert with special guests Rally!

Drop-In at the Ropes Course Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: W 7th S, Rexburg, ID

THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.

Home Evening Laser Tag Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Home Evening Package E: Fun laser tag game to play with your FHE group! Sign up to reserve a spot: http://www.byui.edu/tickets Taylor Cultural Hall; Cost $3