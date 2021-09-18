CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Augustine, FL

Saint Augustine events coming soon

St. Augustine News Beat
St. Augustine News Beat
 6 days ago

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Live events are coming to Saint Augustine.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Augustine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c99d3_0c0KLFrU00

ALBERT CUMMINGS

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Albert Cummings October 12, 2021, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach. With special guest TBD.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hWGL_0c0KLFrU00

Seth Glier

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Seth Glier November 14, 2021, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach. With special guest TBD.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBfvp_0c0KLFrU00

JON MCLAUGHLIN

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Jon McLaughlin October 23, 2020, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach. With special guest TBD.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBBYW_0c0KLFrU00

HGB & HHS Live in St. Augustine

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 6970 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080

History Goes Bump & Hillbilly Horror Stories Live in St. Augustine

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09k1iC_0c0KLFrU00

2022 ValuTeachers Convention of Champions

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 A1A Beach Boulevard, Saint Augustine Beach, FL 32080

It is time to register for the Annual ValuTeachers Kickoff Meeting. We are thrilled to be returning to the Embassy Suites in St. Augustine!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Jon Mclaughlin
Person
Saint Augustine
St. Augustine News Beat

St. Augustine News Beat

St. Augustine, FL
38
Followers
123
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With St. Augustine News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy