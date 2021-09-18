Lagrange events calendar

(LAGRANGE, WY) Lagrange is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lagrange:

BBQ Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1245 Five Rocks Rd, Gering, NE

Join us for a BBQ Saturday 9/18 from 12pm - 4pm. Hot Dogs, chips, drinks, outdoor games, and a bounce house. A fun time of fellowship for all ages.

Youth & Kid's Group Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Youth and kids will begin their groups for the fall.

Torrington Farmers' Market Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 301-399 W 22nd Ave, Torrington, WY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 24 - October 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 6PM Location:City Park,West 22nd Avenue and West C Street

Batter Just Wing It — Hope Radio KCMI 97.1 | Cross Times Newspaper | Cross Reference Library Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 E 15th St, Scottsbluff, NE

The First State Bank / Community Christian School “Batter Just Wing It” Bake off and Wing Competition will take place on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Uptown Scottsbluff. To...

Kaleidoscope Scarves on a Rigid Heddle Loom Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 100662 Co Rd 16, Mitchell, NE

Learn how to weave on a simple, portable loom! This project is perfect for beginners who want to make their first piece of weaving – it’s also a wonderful creative opportunity for weavers with...