Indian Springs calendar: Events coming up

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) Indian Springs is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Indian Springs:

Introduction to Essential Trail Riding Partnerships Skills Under Saddle Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 4060 Martin Ave, Pahrump, NV

Essential Trail Partnership Skills are the building blocks to awakening bravery, confidence, and trust between horse and rider. About this Event Semi-Private Trail Riding Coaching and Practice...

Nevada Republican Club 40th Birthday and Fall Social Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 8555 West Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Join us for a Nevada Republican Club 40th Birthday and Fall Social

Unraveling the Mysteries of Health Care Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Family event, all ages welcome! Presentations about Nevada Health Link, health insurance, and other guest speakers.

Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Food Trucks, Vendors and Amazing Musical talent, Being called the BEST Outdoor Entertainment for the Money this summer

An Evening with Michael Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 3810 Winery Rd, Pahrump, NV

Join Michael for a relaxing evening of delicious food, wine and swinging tunes at the Pahrump Valley Winery.