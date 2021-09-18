Coming soon: Pinon events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piñon, NM

 6 days ago

(PINON, NM) Pinon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pinon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASGAt_0c0KLBKa00

Cat, Kitten & Dog Adoption Event!

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3199 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

Cats, Kittens & Dogs are waiting desperately for their forever family at Alamogordo Animal Control and KITTY CITY NM. Many of these wonderful animals are loving, sweet and litter/house trained...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kheP_0c0KLBKa00

Yoga in the Clouds

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 505 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

Sip and stretch in the Clouds with us! $15 for flow and drink tickets. TICKETS: https://www.noisywaterwinery.com/product/Yoga-at-the-Barn-Ticket-Copy1?productListName=Events&position=1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egUUY_0c0KLBKa00

(CFOT) Certified Fiber Optics Technician @ NMSU Alamogordo

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2400 N Scenic Dr, Alamogordo, NM

This course is sanctioned by the Fiber Optic Association (FOA), the largest professional society of fiber optics in the world. FOA courses offered by BDI DataLynk are recognized by The US...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHiQ7_0c0KLBKa00

Otero County Fair Association Dedication Ceremony

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 401 Fairgrounds Rd, Alamogordo, NM

On Saturday, September 25, 2021 the Otero County Fair Association will be hosting a Dedication Ceremony of the Pavilion and Pedestrian Bridge in honor of Mr. William F. Mershon. The ceremony will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8we9_0c0KLBKa00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

With Piñon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

