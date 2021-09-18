CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Peak, NV

Coming soon: Silverpeak events

 6 days ago

(SILVERPEAK, NV) Silverpeak is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Silverpeak:

Tonopah Speedway Race

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Tonopah, NV

Enjoy stock car races at the Tonopah Speedway. Food and drinks available.\n

Blacksmithing Class

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 110 Burro Ave, Tonopah, NV

Two-day blacksmithing class designed for those with an interest in learning the fundamentals of blacksmithing. Students will work hands-on and learn to forge iron into useful and decorative items...

Karaoke Night at the TLC

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 133 N Main St, Tonopah, NV

Karaoke Night at the Tonopah Liquor Company (TLC). Every Thursday starting at 8 pm. Show off those vocal cords!\n

