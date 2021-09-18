CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Bear Lake, CA

Events on the Big Bear Lake calendar

Big Bear Bulletin
Big Bear Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Big Bear Lake calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Bear Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXWik_0c0KL8le00

Content Day for Photogs | October 3rd - Big Bear Lake

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 40641 Lakeview Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

It's so important to have content for marketing but with COVID taking over, its been tough to make new content! Join us to create some MAGIC

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8qaP_0c0KL8le00

Phobia, Since We Were Kids, No Consent and more!

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Phobia, Since We Were Kids, The Hated Inc, No Consent and Catalyst take the stage for a night to remember! Tickets start at $10.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOXjZ_0c0KL8le00

Nowhere Fast (Smiths/ Morrissey Tribute) with The Krows (Cure Tribute)

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Nowhere Fast (Smiths/ Morrissey Tribute), The Krows (Cure Tribute) take the stage on November 19th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PE9sm_0c0KL8le00

Halloween Metal Fest

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Slaytanic (slayer tribute), Woke Up Dead (Megadeth Tribute) and Far Beyond Hostile (Female Pantera Tribute) rock the cave for Halloween!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6zbH_0c0KL8le00

Adventure Van Expo-Big Bear Lake, Ca Hosted by Walter's of Riverside

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Oct. 19-17th. Free show for the consumer to see built out vans, 4x4 rigs, gear and shop for accessories.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
tylerwoodgroup.com

855 Tehama Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32108137)

Come inside and relax in this turn key A-frame cabin, located in the highly desired area of Moonridge, overlooking the golf course from the tree tops. This gorgeous cabin offers the most perfect and serene environment to enjoy throughout the 4 seasons. With floor to ceiling windows, make sure to grab your favorite cup of tea or hot apple cider, a cozy blanket, and watch the mountains turn from a vivid green to a covering of reds, oranges, and yellows as summer fades to fall. This spacious home of 1066 SF comes with a comfy loft, 1.5 bathrooms, washer and dryer, and furnishings that can be purchased for an additional cost. To make this property even more special, the prime locations gives you the ability for brief walk to The Moonridge Zoo, a minutes drive to the base of Bear Mountain, off road and hiking trails, restaurants, and the village, you can be sure your days will be filled with fun when not spent snuggling and enjoying your cabin itself.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear, CA
26
Followers
213
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Bear Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy