Events on the Big Bear Lake calendar

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Big Bear Lake calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Bear Lake:

Content Day for Photogs | October 3rd - Big Bear Lake Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 40641 Lakeview Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

It's so important to have content for marketing but with COVID taking over, its been tough to make new content! Join us to create some MAGIC

Phobia, Since We Were Kids, No Consent and more! Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Phobia, Since We Were Kids, The Hated Inc, No Consent and Catalyst take the stage for a night to remember! Tickets start at $10.

Nowhere Fast (Smiths/ Morrissey Tribute) with The Krows (Cure Tribute) Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Nowhere Fast (Smiths/ Morrissey Tribute), The Krows (Cure Tribute) take the stage on November 19th!

Halloween Metal Fest Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Slaytanic (slayer tribute), Woke Up Dead (Megadeth Tribute) and Far Beyond Hostile (Female Pantera Tribute) rock the cave for Halloween!

Adventure Van Expo-Big Bear Lake, Ca Hosted by Walter's of Riverside Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Oct. 19-17th. Free show for the consumer to see built out vans, 4x4 rigs, gear and shop for accessories.