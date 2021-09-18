CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

Live events Philadelphia — what’s coming up

Philadelphia Dispatch
Philadelphia Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Philadelphia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philadelphia:



East Mississippi Classic XC Meet

Collinsville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 East Mississippi Classic XC Meet, hosted by Meridian High School in Collinsville MS. Starting Thursday, September 23rd.



Greater Vision

Lake, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2380 Salem Rd, Lake, MS

An evening of Gospel Music with Greater Vision. For information, call 601-775-8272



Philadelphia, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Philadelphia, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Philadelphia, MS ServSafe® Certification, Philadelphia, MS 39350

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.



Paul Wilbur

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 8522 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305

Paul Wilbur will be joining us for a Night of Worship. Doors will open at 6pm and Worship will start at 7pm. Free Admission.



HUGE ONLINE ESTATE AUCTION SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

Kosciusko, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3014 ATTALA ROAD 2247, Kosciusko, MS

Browse unique items for sale online from Dees Auction Company,LLC. Shop on Invaluable to search by category, price and more to find what you love.

