Mount Vernon, IL

Mt Vernon calendar: What's coming up

Mt Vernon Voice
Mt Vernon Voice
 6 days ago

(MT VERNON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Mt Vernon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mt Vernon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMWjb_0c0KL4Ek00

Fall Equinox Party

Sesser, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 W Franklin St, Sesser, IL

Come join us for a Fall Equinox Party as we jam out with Jarrick Stone and Andrew Moore! Presale $7 At the door $13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pM59D_0c0KL4Ek00

Cause of Ruin with Mudhouse

Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 108 North 9th Street, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

Black Wednesday is our answer to Black Friday! Come and hear some real metal music and have a great time the night before Turkey day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cD6pu_0c0KL4Ek00

Ina Fall Festival 2021

Ina, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Come out to have family friendly fun at the Ina Fall Festival! We are located just off Route 37. We have FREE Inflatables for the kids, FREE Music each night, Cake Walk, Dunk Tank, Outdoor Market...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXGLx_0c0KL4Ek00

National Alpaca Farm Days

Bonnie, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4959 N Norwich Ln, Bonnie, IL

This is our 3rd year participating in this National Event. Our farm is open free of charge during this event. We will have feed cups for sale ($1) and our Farm Store will be open. The Bold Goat...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUfVd_0c0KL4Ek00

Stringers and Moore..

Sesser, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 13017 IL-148, Sesser, IL

Stringers and Moore.. at Stringers and Moore LLC, 13017 IL-148, Sesser, IL 62884, Sesser, United States on Sat Sep 18 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Sep 19 2021 at 12:00 am

