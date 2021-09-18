Mt Vernon calendar: What's coming up

(MT VERNON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Mt Vernon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mt Vernon area:

Fall Equinox Party Sesser, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 W Franklin St, Sesser, IL

Come join us for a Fall Equinox Party as we jam out with Jarrick Stone and Andrew Moore! Presale $7 At the door $13

Cause of Ruin with Mudhouse Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 108 North 9th Street, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

Black Wednesday is our answer to Black Friday! Come and hear some real metal music and have a great time the night before Turkey day!

Ina Fall Festival 2021 Ina, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Come out to have family friendly fun at the Ina Fall Festival! We are located just off Route 37. We have FREE Inflatables for the kids, FREE Music each night, Cake Walk, Dunk Tank, Outdoor Market...

National Alpaca Farm Days Bonnie, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4959 N Norwich Ln, Bonnie, IL

This is our 3rd year participating in this National Event. Our farm is open free of charge during this event. We will have feed cups for sale ($1) and our Farm Store will be open. The Bold Goat...

Stringers and Moore.. Sesser, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 13017 IL-148, Sesser, IL

