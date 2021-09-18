Events on the New York calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NEW YORK, NY) Live events are lining up on the New York calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New York:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ee76h_0c0KL3M100

Reopening the Wells- Larry Sparks, Torrey Harper & Many More

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 38 West 31st Street, New York, NY 10001

Join us for three powerful days of encountering Jesus and reopening the wells of revival in the tri-state area!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393PDS_0c0KL3M100

IronStrength Workout and Zumba Throw Down in Herald Square

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 151 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001

We're throwing it down in Herald Square. Please join IronStrength NYC for our strength and dance workout!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ITyE_0c0KL3M100

Reggae vs Soca Caribean city Saturdays

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 440 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Saturday October 2nd @ Hudson Station Everyone Free Entry with Rsvp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBJQ2_0c0KL3M100

NYAAPOR Season Kick-Off Social

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Join NYAAPOR for a social gathering at the Frying Pan. This is a long awaited networking opportunity for NYAAPOR members and colleagues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gd6GX_0c0KL3M100

Gilmore Girls Trivia

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 316 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Kiss a boy on aisle three, shoplift a box of cornstarch, and run on over to tell your best friend about Gilmore Girls Trivia!

With New York Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

