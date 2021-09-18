East Grand Forks calendar: Events coming up

(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) East Grand Forks has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the East Grand Forks area:

A Night That You’ll Never Forget with Love & Theft East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 302 Demers Ave, East Grand Forks, MN

On September 24, come out to The Spud Jr's Prohibition Event Room and experience “A Night that You’ll Never Forget” with country rock band Love & Theft! Tickets & More Info...

NWMAC Traveling Art Exhibit East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 422 4th St NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Stop in and view 15 original pieces of art by regional adult and student artists, chosen from works submitted for The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council's (NWMAC) annual juried exhibit.

Porta-Mix Construction Equipment Auction - Ring 1 East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Dick has retired and sold his business. He will be selling his excess equipment, cars, and real estate. This auction will feature 3 auction rings. Ring 1 includes the Porta-Mix ready mix and...

MNHV Family Event: Patch on the Point at Point Paradise Stables East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 20753 440th Avenue Southwest, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Come check out the Ponies & Pumpkins at Patch on the Point with MN Hands & Voices!

D.R. Gleason Collectible Cars & Parts Auction - Ring 2 East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Dick has retired and sold his business. He will be selling his excess equipment, cars, and real estate. This auction will feature 3 auction rings. Ring 1 includes the Porta-Mix ready mix and...