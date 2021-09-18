Amargosa Valley calendar: What's coming up

(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) Live events are coming to Amargosa Valley.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Amargosa Valley area:

Nevada Recovers Listening Tour Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 800 NV-372, Pahrump, NV

The Chamber is proud to be partnering with Nevada Recovers: https://nevadarecovers.com; a listening tour designated to ask our communities to share their ideas on how the federal aid received from...

Fall Festival Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Mega Passes on Sale August 30th and September 13th at the BOB RUUD. Tickets on Sale at Shadow Mtn feed and Valley Electric

Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Food Trucks, Vendors and Amazing Musical talent, Being called the BEST Outdoor Entertainment for the Money this summer

Introduction to Essential Trail Riding Partnerships Skills Under Saddle Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 4060 Martin Ave, Pahrump, NV

Essential Trail Partnership Skills are the building blocks to awakening bravery, confidence, and trust between horse and rider. About this Event Semi-Private Trail Riding Coaching and Practice...

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1881 Grieco Way, Pahrump, NV

Grandstand Admission:Adult tickets: $10.00For Seniors 55+: $8.00 Children 6-14 years: $6.00Children age 5 and under: FreeFamily Six Pack: $30.00 for two