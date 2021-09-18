CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amargosa Valley, NV

Amargosa Valley calendar: What's coming up

Amargosa Valley Digest
 6 days ago

(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) Live events are coming to Amargosa Valley.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Amargosa Valley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlC3c_0c0KL0hq00

Nevada Recovers Listening Tour

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 800 NV-372, Pahrump, NV

The Chamber is proud to be partnering with Nevada Recovers: https://nevadarecovers.com; a listening tour designated to ask our communities to share their ideas on how the federal aid received from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0SLF_0c0KL0hq00

Fall Festival

Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Mega Passes on Sale August 30th and September 13th at the BOB RUUD. Tickets on Sale at Shadow Mtn feed and Valley Electric

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SKN4_0c0KL0hq00

Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta

Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Food Trucks, Vendors and Amazing Musical talent, Being called the BEST Outdoor Entertainment for the Money this summer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRTEK_0c0KL0hq00

Introduction to Essential Trail Riding Partnerships Skills Under Saddle

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 4060 Martin Ave, Pahrump, NV

Essential Trail Partnership Skills are the building blocks to awakening bravery, confidence, and trust between horse and rider. About this Event Semi-Private Trail Riding Coaching and Practice...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXvMT_0c0KL0hq00

Ministock, Superstock, Coupes, Hobby Stock, Modified, Sport Mod, Mini Dwarfs, Dwarfs

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1881 Grieco Way, Pahrump, NV

Grandstand Admission:Adult tickets: $10.00For Seniors 55+: $8.00 Children 6-14 years: $6.00Children age 5 and under: FreeFamily Six Pack: $30.00 for two

Amargosa Valley, NV
ABOUT

With Amargosa Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

