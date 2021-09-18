Mount Nebo events coming up

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Live events are coming to Mount Nebo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mount Nebo:

West Virginia Athletic Grants Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

AFRN General Membership Annual Meeting 2021 Lansing, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 199 Chestnutburg Rd, Lansing, WV 25862

The WV AFRN Board of Directors will be hosting the AFRN General Membership Annual Meeting at Adventures on the Gorge on September 29, 2021.

Shelf Life String Band at Rendezvous River Lodge Lansing, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 65 Mill Creek Campus Road, Lansing, WV

Pittsburgh, PA's Shelf Life String Band make their Rendezvous River Lodge debut on Saturday, September 18th for two sets of pickin'! Music starts at 8pm, FREE show. --- The Shelf Life String Band...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Mount Olive Mount Olive, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Mount Olive, WV 25185

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Matt Mullins Live at Chetty's Pub - September 27 Lansing, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 219 Co Rte 60/5, Lansing, WV

Wing Night at Chetty's Pub from 4-9pm with Matt Mullins playing under our brand new Sunset Pavilion from 7-9pm. Chetty's Pub open 11am-9pm daily!