Events on the Canon City calendar

(CANON CITY, CO) Canon City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canon City:

Gary Rimpley 9th Annual Toy Run Penrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 402 S Broadway, Penrose, CO

I Ought to be in Pictures Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 139 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek, CO

Neil Simon’s I Ought to be in Pictures will have you laughing one minute and in tears the next, in […]

Florence Farmers Market Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The Florence Farmers Market will take place on Thursdays from 8am-2pm and will feature hand grown and hand made products. Opening day will be June 3 and the market will run through September 30...

Science Behind Your Wine Penrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 465 D Street, Penrose, CO 81240

Learn the process of wine production from planting to bottling from Brush Hollow winemaster Robert Vanatta.

Abbey Monastery Ghost Hunt Canon City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 2951 U.S. 50, Cañon City, CO 81212

Haunted Abbey Monastery in Canon City! Are you ready to explore this huge building? One of the most haunted locations in Colorado.