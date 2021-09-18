CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cañon City, CO

Events on the Canon City calendar

Cañon City Times
Cañon City Times
 6 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Canon City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canon City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39avoC_0c0KKytM00

Gary Rimpley 9th Annual Toy Run

Penrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 402 S Broadway, Penrose, CO

Gary Rimpley 9th Annual Toy Run at VFW Post Penrose, 402 Broadway, Penrose, CO 81240, Penrose, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 10:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHRz3_0c0KKytM00

I Ought to be in Pictures

Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 139 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek, CO

Neil Simon’s I Ought to be in Pictures will have you laughing one minute and in tears the next, in […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nCP4_0c0KKytM00

Florence Farmers Market

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The Florence Farmers Market will take place on Thursdays from 8am-2pm and will feature hand grown and hand made products. Opening day will be June 3 and the market will run through September 30...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFDn0_0c0KKytM00

Science Behind Your Wine

Penrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 465 D Street, Penrose, CO 81240

Learn the process of wine production from planting to bottling from Brush Hollow winemaster Robert Vanatta.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2Fwv_0c0KKytM00

Abbey Monastery Ghost Hunt

Canon City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 2951 U.S. 50, Cañon City, CO 81212

Haunted Abbey Monastery in Canon City! Are you ready to explore this huge building? One of the most haunted locations in Colorado.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Start Making Family Plans As Tickets Go On Sale For Holiday Productions At Denver Center For The Performing Arts

DENVER (CBS4) – The holidays return in-person to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts this year and tickets go on sale Friday. That’s the same day you’ll be able to make a date with “Dear Evan Hansen.” The holiday program includes the return of Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” in the renovated Wolf Theatre. It runs from November 19 until December 26 with tickets starting at $35. This musical adaptation takes us through Ebenezer Scrooge’s overnight transformation to remind us of the true meaning of the holidays. (credit: Denver Center Theatre Company) You’ll find a bigger, outdoor-indoor immersive “Camp Christmas” experience at...
DENVER, CO
Variety

Just for Laughs, Moontower Comedy Festival Launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin

Just for Laughs is partnering with Moontower Comedy Festival to launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin, scheduled to take place April 2022 in Texas. The event is produced by Paramount Theatre. The event combines the leading comedy presence of Just For Laughs with the intimate feel of the Moontower Comedy Festival in hopes of creating an inimitable night of comedy and culture for Austin, a city that is no stranger to hosting large cultural events as annual host of South by Southwest and the Grand Prix. While Just for Laughs has been crucial in bringing live comedy to the mainstream, the...
FESTIVAL
CBS New York

Reopenings Continue On Broadway As ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Resumes Performances

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” based on the 2001 film, returned to Broadway on Friday night. There was applause and cheers as performances resumed at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre after 18 months. The show is nominated for 14 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. You’ll hear more about “Moulin Rouge!” in the CBS2 special “Broadway Shines Again.” You can watch it Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on CBS2 and on CBSN New York. Then at 7 p.m., watch the Tony Awards. This year, the ceremony is streaming on Paramount+ followed by a special live concert event on CBS2 at 9 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret SF

Free Movie Alert: Catch ‘The Princess Diaries’ On Thursday Night At Washington Square Park

Twice a month, ‘Sundown Cinema’ will present a movie on the big screen accompanied by several live performances. San Francisco Parks Alliance and Do The Bay have partnered to bring back the popular Sundown Cinema series, which presents awesome FREE movies on a giant screen in various parks around the city. Each screening will be accompanied by live performances from local musical groups, many of which are yet to be announced.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penrose, CO
City
Canon City, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Florence, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
Cañon City, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Cañon City Times

Cañon City Times

Cañon City, CO
24
Followers
129
Post
556
Views
ABOUT

With Cañon City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy