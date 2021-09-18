CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polson, MT

Polson events coming up

Polson Today
Polson Today
 6 days ago

(POLSON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Polson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Polson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfXoh_0c0KKx0d00

Sundays on the River

Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 3 Eagle Ln, Bigfork, MT

Paddle up or come by car. Bar opens 3-8 pm with live music 4-7 pm (weather permitting - call or …

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HF86O_0c0KKx0d00

Quarteto Nuevo - World Chamber Jazz

Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 130 Third Ave NW, Ronan, MT

The Mission Valley Live! season kicks off with Quarteto Nuevo, a group that merges western classical, eastern European folk, Latin, and jazz with an organic feel that packs a wallop! The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hN7Ux_0c0KKx0d00

Special Fall Services

Lakeside, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Weekly Sunday Services at 11 am. Everyone is Welcome. During the school year, Sunday School starts after the Service except on Communion which falls on the first Sunday of every month.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGys3_0c0KKx0d00

Ronan Farmers Market

Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Ronan Visitor's Center, 155-199 US-93, Ronan, MT

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 20 - October 14, 2021 Thursdays, 4:00pm - 7:00pm Location: Ronan Visitors Center, 155-199 US-93, Ronan.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxEJ3_0c0KKx0d00

The Lion King Jr.

Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 526 Electric Ave, Bigfork, MT

“The Lion King, Jr.” tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bigfork, MT
City
Polson, MT
Bigfork, MT
Government
Polson, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Live Events#Mt#European#Sunday School
Polson Today

Polson Today

Polson, MT
43
Followers
208
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Polson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy