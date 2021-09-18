Polson events coming up

(POLSON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Polson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Polson area:

Sundays on the River Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 3 Eagle Ln, Bigfork, MT

Paddle up or come by car. Bar opens 3-8 pm with live music 4-7 pm (weather permitting - call or …

Quarteto Nuevo - World Chamber Jazz Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 130 Third Ave NW, Ronan, MT

The Mission Valley Live! season kicks off with Quarteto Nuevo, a group that merges western classical, eastern European folk, Latin, and jazz with an organic feel that packs a wallop! The...

Special Fall Services Lakeside, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Weekly Sunday Services at 11 am. Everyone is Welcome. During the school year, Sunday School starts after the Service except on Communion which falls on the first Sunday of every month.

Ronan Farmers Market Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Ronan Visitor's Center, 155-199 US-93, Ronan, MT

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 20 - October 14, 2021 Thursdays, 4:00pm - 7:00pm Location: Ronan Visitors Center, 155-199 US-93, Ronan.

The Lion King Jr. Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 526 Electric Ave, Bigfork, MT

“The Lion King, Jr.” tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the...