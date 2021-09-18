CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover-foxcroft, ME

Dover Foxcroft events coming soon

Dover-Foxcroft Post
Dover-Foxcroft Post
 6 days ago

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dover Foxcroft:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ax8lr_0c0KKw7u00

Dexter Invitational

Dexter, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 35 Sunrise Ave, Dexter, ME

MileSplits official results list for the 2021 Dexter Invitational, hosted by Dexter Regional High School in Dexter ME.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PsfTF_0c0KKw7u00

Memorial Meet for Jacob Campbell

Dexter, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 12 Abbott Hill Rd, Dexter, ME

A friend lost but never forgotten. This will be a memorial meet held by one of our own (Kody Dill). Jacob was a good friend of his. They will be holding a meet at noon in the Dexter High School...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0segOd_0c0KKw7u00

Barbara Dumont Me and My Guitar Live at North and Southeats

Brownville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Barbara Dumont Me and My Guitar Live at North and Southeats Hosted By Barbara Dumont Me and My Guitar. Event starts on Saturday, 25 September 2021 and happening at 75 Railroad Ave, Brownville, ME...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OgFSq_0c0KKw7u00

MCI Varsity Field Hockey @ Piscataquis

Guilford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:15 PM

Address: 25 Campus Dr, Guilford, ME

The Piscataquis (Guilford, ME) varsity field hockey team has a home conference game vs. Maine Central Institute (Pittsfield, ME) on Thursday, September 30 @ 4p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzjiH_0c0KKw7u00

Wassookeag Lake Benefit Tournament

Dexter, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Each year Bangor Bass and the Eastern Maine Bass Club team up to host a charity bass fishing tournament. In the last five years the clubs have jointly raised over $4000 for charities. This year...

