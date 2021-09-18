CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, LA

Live events coming up in Mansfield

Mansfield Updates
Mansfield Updates
 6 days ago

(MANSFIELD, LA) Mansfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mansfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNC5a_0c0KKvFB00

Captain Shreve High School Reunion 1990 and 1991

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 Stewart Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106

Let's Get It On. $65 Dollars per Guest to include Venue, Food, and DJ. Cash Bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jJaC_0c0KKvFB00

Byrd Class of 1970 50th Reunion

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1111 Academy Drive, Shreveport, LA 71115

Join us for our 50th Reunion in Shreveport! Date: October 15 & 16; 2021 Friday party (5pm-8pm) Saturday party (6pm-10pm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H39hu_0c0KKvFB00

Funeral service

Mansfield, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Here is Kin Michael Fulton’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 6, 2021, at the age of 57, Kin Michael Fulton (Mansfield, Louisiana...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3a3r_0c0KKvFB00

Law Enforcement Shotgun

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 15639 Louisiana 1, Shreveport, LA 71115

This is a two day course designed to teach law enforcement patrol officers how to effectively employ the 12 ga. Shotgun.

