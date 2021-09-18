CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Grove, MO

Live events on the horizon in Mountain Grove

Mountain Grove News Alert
Mountain Grove News Alert
 6 days ago

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) Live events are coming to Mountain Grove.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mountain Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3vpB_0c0KKuMS00

Plato Invitational

Plato, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 10645 Plato Dr, Plato, MO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Plato Invitational, hosted by Plato High School in Plato MO. Starting Monday, September 20th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ihe6H_0c0KKuMS00

Picnic & Kickball

Cabool, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Montgomery St, Cabool, MO

EVERYONE IS INVITED!!! Join us at Montgomery Lake Pavilion for a time of fellowship, food, and games. Bring a dish to share and a friend to have fun. After dinner we'll play a big game of kickball...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tOeX_0c0KKuMS00

Adult Education Classes

Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 422 Hawthorn St, Houston, MO

Missouri State University-West Plains adult education and literacy classes are held Monday and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 422 Hawthorn, Houston. Call 417-967-2372...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eixEG_0c0KKuMS00

Community Betterment and Arts Council

Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 301 S Grand Ave, Houston, MO

Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston will meet at noon at the Houston Senior Center.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqgUR_0c0KKuMS00

JK Karaoke

Mountain Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 10440 US-60 BUS, Mountain Grove, MO

September 25th @ 9pm JK karaoke will be in the house. Come out enjoy some dancing & show off your singing abilities. There will be drink specials & enjoy a good time.

