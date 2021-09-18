Jackson events coming up

(JACKSON, AL) Live events are lining up on the Jackson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

Coosa Valley Academy Varsity Football @ Jackson Academy Jackson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1954 Coffeeville Rd, Jackson, AL

The Jackson Academy (Jackson, AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Coosa Valley Academy (Harpersville, AL) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.

Monroe Health Foundation 2nd Annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 613 N Golf Dr, Monroeville, AL

2nd Annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament will be Saturday, September 25th @ 8:30 am at the Vanity Fair Golf Club in Monroeville. The Four person scramble event will benefit projects for Monroe...

Order of the Arrow Fall Ordeal Grove Hill, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451

Brotherhood, Vigil, and Arrowmen gather in the fall for fellowship while welcoming new Candidates to the Woa Cholena Lodge.

Camporee - Five Rivers Grove Hill, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 2332 Camp Maubila Rd, Grove Hill, AL

Camporee - Five Rivers is on Facebook. To connect with Camporee - Five Rivers, join Facebook today.

Patrician Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ SCA Toxey, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 5245 New Hope Rd, Toxey, AL

The South Choctaw Academy (Toxey, AL) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Patrician Academy (Butler, AL) on Monday, September 20 @ 5:30p.