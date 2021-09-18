What’s up Aspen: Local events calendar

(ASPEN, CO) Live events are coming to Aspen.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Aspen area:

Wheeler Opera House Tour Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 320 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO

Wheeler Opera House Tour A guided tour inside the center of Aspen’s arts and cultural scene since it was built in 1889. This free tour in partnership with the City of Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House...

Slenderbodies Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 450 S Galena St, Aspen, CO

Indie electronic duo Slenderbodies fuse supple beats and dreamy guitar work with hushed R&B vocals that rarely dip below a falsetto range. Formed in Los Angeles, the band emerged in the summer of...

FIRST DRAFT WITH PETER ORNE Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:15 PM

Address: 610 S W End St, Aspen, CO

FOR ASPEN AUTUMN WORDS STUDENT - Mitzi Rapkin will host a live recording of her podcast First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing. She will be... View Article



AA Meeting: Aspen On Awakening Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:45 AM

Address: 333 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Monday-Friday 8am, Open, Speaker M,T,W,F: Top Floor Mountain Chalet; Th: Downstairs Game Room

Aspen's DarkSide Ghost Tour Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 320 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO

A fun guided walk through historic downtown Aspen full of local legend, lore and the history behind landmark buildings. Reservations required. Call (970) 948-4349 or visit AspenWalkingTours.com