Yreka, CA

Yreka calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(YREKA, CA) Yreka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yreka area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqljv_0c0KKqpY00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0js4Nq_0c0KKqpY00

RETREAT: Dream Together at Scott River Lodge

Fort Jones, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 19432 Scott River Rd, Fort Jones, CA

http://halftimeinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/SRL-logo.jpg The Dream Together Retreat is designed by the Halftime Institute in partnership with Scott River Lodge, for couples who don’t...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lbxhs_0c0KKqpY00

Sunday Reveal

Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 134 Church St, Etna, CA

Valley Wide Youth Ministry. Sunday Reveal: 6-8PM at SVBC youth building for 6th-12th Grade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0262eS_0c0KKqpY00

Yurt Raising Party w/ Bodhi and Friends

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2136 Eddy Circle, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

A day to come together and raise up the Soundscape Oasis Sound Healing Temple in Mt Shasta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KueXh_0c0KKqpY00

FREE SUNDAY TRAINING

Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 2216 E Oberlin Rd, Yreka, CA

Our free Sunday sessions are open to the public and are an excellent way for you to help your dog acquire important socialization skills with other dogs as well as other owners. It is also a great...

