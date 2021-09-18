Avon events coming soon

(AVON, CO) Avon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Avon:

Nature Tykes Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 318 Walking Mountains Ln, Avon, CO

Introduce your child to the natural world and nurture their sense of wonder as you explore woods, meadows, and wildflowers. Topics vary weekly. Designed for 6- to 35-month-old children and their...

STARS: Hot Peas ‘N Butter Beaver Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 68 Avondale Ln, Beaver Creek, CO

AS SEEN ON NICK JR! Hot Peas ‘N Butter is a multi-cultural band that performs for kids and families, founded by Danny Lapidus and Francisco Cotto, both professional musicians in New York City. Led...

Upper Colorado Fall Classic - Presented by MidFirst Bank & Trout Unlimited Vail, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: PO Box 6533, Vail, CO 81658

The 7th Annual Upper Colorado Fall Classic will take place on the Upper Colorado River and at venues in the Eagle Valley.

Hike, Wine & Dine Beaver Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 210 Beaver Creek Plaza, Beaver Creek, CO

This fun, family-friendly event on Beaver Creek Mountain starts at 9:00 a.m. with registration, a slope-side breakfast snack, coffee, and mimosas. The moderate five-mile hike begins at 10:00 a.m...

Walking Mountains Science School Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Acknowledgment and Assumption of Risks and Release, Indemnity Agreement, & COVID-19 Agreement For all adult or minor volunteers All Volunteer Activities/Projects: January 1, 2021 – December 31...