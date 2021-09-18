CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(BERLIN, NH) Live events are lining up on the Berlin calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Berlin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9ZTQ_0c0KKoJK00

Alcoholics Anonymous: North Country Group

Lancaster, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 637 Main St, Lancaster, NH

Monday, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm Open meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ki9Je_0c0KKoJK00

Coos County Family Health Services – Page Hill

Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 59 Page Hill Rd, Berlin, NH

FREE Mammograms, Pap tests and other screening and diagnostic services for those individuals who qualify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk66B_0c0KKoJK00

Gorham Farmers Market

Gorham, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Gorham, NH

Season : Summer Market Hours June 10 - October 7, 2021 Thursdays, 3 pm - 6 pm Location:Gorham Town Common, 69 Main Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juR1s_0c0KKoJK00

4th Annual Butterfly Release

Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: Berlin, NH

Join North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency for our 4th Annual Butterfly Release on September 18th and 25th, 2021 Register Below for the Location of Your Choice:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsrGK_0c0KKoJK00

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio

Gorham, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 20 Park Street, Gorham, NH 03581

Enjoy a wonderful evening of music with the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio. Jazz & Blues to Rousing Americana and Poignant Folk...

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

With Berlin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

