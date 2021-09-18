Berlin calendar: Coming events

(BERLIN, NH) Live events are lining up on the Berlin calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Berlin area:

Alcoholics Anonymous: North Country Group Lancaster, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 637 Main St, Lancaster, NH

Monday, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm Open meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may

Coos County Family Health Services – Page Hill Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 59 Page Hill Rd, Berlin, NH

FREE Mammograms, Pap tests and other screening and diagnostic services for those individuals who qualify.

Gorham Farmers Market Gorham, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Gorham, NH

Season : Summer Market Hours June 10 - October 7, 2021 Thursdays, 3 pm - 6 pm Location:Gorham Town Common, 69 Main Street

4th Annual Butterfly Release Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: Berlin, NH

Join North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency for our 4th Annual Butterfly Release on September 18th and 25th, 2021 Register Below for the Location of Your Choice:

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio Gorham, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 20 Park Street, Gorham, NH 03581

Enjoy a wonderful evening of music with the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio. Jazz & Blues to Rousing Americana and Poignant Folk...