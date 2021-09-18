Coming soon: Folkston events

(FOLKSTON, GA) Folkston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Folkston:

The Price is Right Live!™New Guest Host TYLER BRAD Kingsland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 5916,6300 Laurel Island Parkway, Kingsland, GA 31548

Disney channel star Tyler Bradley announced to be this year's new guest Host of The Price is Right Live™ COME ON DOWN! To WIN

Post Monthly Steak Night Kingsland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 150 Camden Woods Pkwy, Kingsland, GA

STEAK NIGHT at the VFW and you are invited, Come to VFW Post 8385, behind Willie Jewels BBQ at 150 Camden Woods Prkwy E. in Kingsland and enjoy a 14-16 oz. Steak, Baked Potato, Veggie’s, Salad...

VARSITY @ CAMDEN COUNTY Kingsland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 6300 Laurel Island Pkwy, Kingsland, GA

Live Music & Food Truck - OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Woodbine, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 742 Old Still Rd, Woodbine, GA

Full Moon Folk is a duo cover band and we’re bringing those sweet, old ditties back into the night life where they belong. Come out and see them play, while enjoying Amazing food from Bessie on...

50th Annual Okefenokee Festival Folkston, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Main Street, Folkston, GA 31537

50th year of the annual Okefenokee Festival. Featuring arts and crafts, custom & Classic car show, food vendors, kid's entertainment, music