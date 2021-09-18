CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folkston, GA

Coming soon: Folkston events

Folkston Today
Folkston Today
 6 days ago

(FOLKSTON, GA) Folkston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Folkston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120pdU_0c0KKnQb00

The Price is Right Live!™New Guest Host TYLER BRAD

Kingsland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 5916,6300 Laurel Island Parkway, Kingsland, GA 31548

Disney channel star Tyler Bradley announced to be this year's new guest Host of The Price is Right Live™ COME ON DOWN! To WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IreOf_0c0KKnQb00

Post Monthly Steak Night

Kingsland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 150 Camden Woods Pkwy, Kingsland, GA

STEAK NIGHT at the VFW and you are invited, Come to VFW Post 8385, behind Willie Jewels BBQ at 150 Camden Woods Prkwy E. in Kingsland and enjoy a 14-16 oz. Steak, Baked Potato, Veggie’s, Salad...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0YRO_0c0KKnQb00

VARSITY @ CAMDEN COUNTY

Kingsland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 6300 Laurel Island Pkwy, Kingsland, GA

VARSITY @ CAMDEN COUNTY is on Facebook. To connect with VARSITY @ CAMDEN COUNTY, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DB7cW_0c0KKnQb00

Live Music & Food Truck - OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Woodbine, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 742 Old Still Rd, Woodbine, GA

Full Moon Folk is a duo cover band and we’re bringing those sweet, old ditties back into the night life where they belong. Come out and see them play, while enjoying Amazing food from Bessie on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fky2i_0c0KKnQb00

50th Annual Okefenokee Festival

Folkston, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Main Street, Folkston, GA 31537

50th year of the annual Okefenokee Festival. Featuring arts and crafts, custom & Classic car show, food vendors, kid's entertainment, music

