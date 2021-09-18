CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Alliance calendar: Coming events

Alliance Dispatch
Alliance Dispatch
 6 days ago

(ALLIANCE, NE) Alliance is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Alliance area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkMF4_0c0KKlf900

Dobby's Fall Festival

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 320 E 25th St, Alliance, NE

Come celebrate a wonderful display of buildings and antiques from the late 1800's to the early 1900's. We'll have food and craft vendors as well as live entertainment.There will be Fast Draw...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4XEW_0c0KKlf900

Night Maze & Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides

Bayard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 11249 Rd 73, Bayard, NE

Join us for a Flashlight Night Maze in our corn maze. Admission is just $10. YOU MUST Bring your own flashlight or light of choice! - You will not be allowed to enter without a flashlight. -Free...

Opening Weekend 2021!

Bayard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 11249 Rd 73, Bayard, NE

It's here! Cooler temperatures, pumpkin spice everything, and fall fun! Come on out and see us on our opening weekend for the 2021 season. You may also like the following events from The Pumpkin...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEurl_0c0KKlf900

Priscilla Shirer Simulcast

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE

Alliance Berean Church invites all women to join us for a day of fellowship, worship, prayer and teaching sessions led by Priscilla Shirer. As we join other women from around…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEOV3_0c0KKlf900

Bridgeport Farmer's Market

Bridgeport, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 409 N Main St, Bridgeport, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Wednesdays, 4pm - 7pm Location:Karette Drive In,409 N Main St Bridgeport, NE 69336

