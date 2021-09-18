Alliance calendar: Coming events

(ALLIANCE, NE) Alliance is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Alliance area:

Dobby's Fall Festival Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 320 E 25th St, Alliance, NE

Come celebrate a wonderful display of buildings and antiques from the late 1800's to the early 1900's. We'll have food and craft vendors as well as live entertainment.There will be Fast Draw...

Night Maze & Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides Bayard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 11249 Rd 73, Bayard, NE

Join us for a Flashlight Night Maze in our corn maze. Admission is just $10. YOU MUST Bring your own flashlight or light of choice! - You will not be allowed to enter without a flashlight. -Free...

Opening Weekend 2021! Bayard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 11249 Rd 73, Bayard, NE

It's here! Cooler temperatures, pumpkin spice everything, and fall fun! Come on out and see us on our opening weekend for the 2021 season. You may also like the following events from The Pumpkin...

Priscilla Shirer Simulcast Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE

Alliance Berean Church invites all women to join us for a day of fellowship, worship, prayer and teaching sessions led by Priscilla Shirer. As we join other women from around…

Bridgeport Farmer's Market Bridgeport, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 409 N Main St, Bridgeport, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Wednesdays, 4pm - 7pm Location:Karette Drive In,409 N Main St Bridgeport, NE 69336