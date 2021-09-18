CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

Events on the Nashville calendar

Nashville Bulletin
Nashville Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NASHVILLE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Nashville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nashville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sc5n4_0c0KKkmQ00

CIRCUS MONSTER MASH - NASHVILLE, AR

Nashville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1565 Hwy 371 W., Nashville, AR 71852

All the fun of a traditional circus with our talented acrobats, magic, jugglers, clown, transformer and more with a special Halloween twist!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZDsy_0c0KKkmQ00

MOVIE: Raya & the Last Dragon

Hope, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 2500 S Main St, Hope, AR

MOVIE - Raya & The Last Dragon Sat - Sep 18, 2021 - 6:30pm CDT Tickets: $4 ALL AGES Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4GQi_0c0KKkmQ00

Ed 88 Radio UA Cossatot

De Queen, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 183 College Dr, De Queen, AR

All classes, except the September 23rd class, can be attended via zoom at UA Cossatot Adams Bldg. in De Queen. The first class on September 23 should be attended in person at Polk County Extension...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnFjD_0c0KKkmQ00

Legends Late Models plus Regular Racing

Nashville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1468 AR-27, Nashville, AR

Legends Late Models (Race 2 of 4) plus Regular Points Night Young Guns - FWD Stingers - Sportsman - ArkLaTex Factory Stocks - Pure Stocks - Super Clean IMCA

The Wilderness Road - Arkansas Showing - One of 12 Westerns in 12 Months

Hope, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2500 S Main St, Hope, AR

We are excited to announce a special showing of THE WILDERNESS ROAD in Hope, Arkansas to honor our dear friend and collaborator Daulton Brewer. Proceeds from this showing will be donated to...

With Nashville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

