Atoka, OK

Atoka calendar: Events coming up

Atoka Updates
 6 days ago

(ATOKA, OK) Live events are coming to Atoka.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atoka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpJ3x_0c0KKjth00

Cane Chi Class

Durant, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 109 W Lost St, Durant, OK

Cane Chi Class $10, Saturday 11am Cane Chi, instructed by Joshua Pond, combines self defense martial arts and deep belly breathing in a gentle and FUN way. No straining, no forcing, just breathing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzkaT_0c0KKjth00

"Retro Halloween Cat"

Durant, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 305 W Main St, Durant, OK

“Retro Halloween Cat" *Intermediate* This is an open to the public step by step painting class. All supplies included. Stencil sketched out in advance. Customize your word and colors! Just show up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0EL2_0c0KKjth00

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe with Special Guest Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses

Durant, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 4216 US-69, Durant, OK

Vince Neil of Motley Crue with special guest Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses Choctaw Grand Theater Durant Doors open at 6:30pm | Showtime 8pm Tickets on sale NOW!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsQew_0c0KKjth00

Women's Retreat- Empower the Mind, Body and Spirit

Coalgate, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 16280 Oklahoma 31, Coalgate, OK 74538

This retreat will focus on mindfulness, yoga, hiking, breathing techniques, goal setting and empowerment to explore your inner greatness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKfDj_0c0KKjth00

Paul Wall

Durant, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 9125 US 70 W, Durant, OK 74701

Paul Wall returns to Bubba's Brewhouse live in Durant, OK!

Atoka, OK
ABOUT

With Atoka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

