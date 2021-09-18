Park Rapids events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Rapids, MN

Park Rapids Daily
Park Rapids Daily
 6 days ago

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) Park Rapids is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Park Rapids area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGKZQ_0c0KKi0y00

Autumn Nature Walk: Woods, Water and Wildlife

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 36750 Main Park Drive, Park Rapids, MN

Meet outside Forest Inn (across from Douglas Lodge)Diverse plants and animals live in Itasca State Park. Join us on this week's walk as we discover how the

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGVUD_0c0KKi0y00

Gear Daddies live at Park Rapidz Z - ticketz on zale July 24!

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:15 PM

Address: 22036 County 7, Park Rapids, MN

The Gear Daddies are taking the ztage at Park Rapidz Z! Up cloze & perzonal! Ztanding Room Only Ticketz on zale July 24: http:// wbr span www.geardaddies. wbr span com/shows/ https:// wbr span...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thR3d_0c0KKi0y00

SLC Couples Camp - Park Rapids, MN 2021

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 15240 209th Ave, Park Rapids, MN

SLC Couples Camp span Sep 24 - Sep 26 (Sunday, Friday, Saturday) span Stony Lake Camp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8JhZ_0c0KKi0y00

Wilderness Adventure Weekend 2!

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 29984 Journey Trail, Park Rapids, MN

Come on out for a weekend filled with fun and ADVENTURE! Each Scout will have the opportunity to earn one merit badged. Salemanship Environmental Science Scouting Heritage Welding Hunter Safety...

Aiton Heights Fire Tower Hike

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 36750 Main Park Drive, Park Rapids, MN

Meet in front of Douglas Lodge.Come enjoy a beautiful fall day as you hike to Itasca's fire tower! Learn about the fall changes in the forest as well as fire

Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids, MN
With Park Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

