Wiggins, MS

Wiggins events calendar

 6 days ago

(WIGGINS, MS) Wiggins has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wiggins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoJyE_0c0KKh8F00

SMAC Game Night

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 College Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39406

SMAC presents Game Night on November 9th at 7pm in the Union Lobby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKrud_0c0KKh8F00

Lest We Forget 5K & Fun Run

Lumberton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 6433 U.S. 11, Lumberton, MS 39455

Join us at the 2022 Gulf States Conference Camp Meeting at Bass Memorial Academy and run, jog, or walk for education!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BmX50_0c0KKh8F00

Fall StoryTime in the Park

Purvis, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

The @StoryTIme Crew at Purvis Public Library will be hosting a fall-themed storytime at the Purvis Park!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YfFpD_0c0KKh8F00

Safari Tails Kangaroo Yoga

Lumberton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 62 Talowah Road, Lumberton, MS 39455

45 minutes of kangaroo yoga followed by hands on animal interactions and adult beverages!

