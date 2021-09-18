Wiggins events calendar

(WIGGINS, MS) Wiggins has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wiggins:

SMAC Game Night Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 College Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39406

SMAC presents Game Night on November 9th at 7pm in the Union Lobby.

Lest We Forget 5K & Fun Run Lumberton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 6433 U.S. 11, Lumberton, MS 39455

Join us at the 2022 Gulf States Conference Camp Meeting at Bass Memorial Academy and run, jog, or walk for education!

Fall StoryTime in the Park Purvis, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

The @StoryTIme Crew at Purvis Public Library will be hosting a fall-themed storytime at the Purvis Park!

Safari Tails Kangaroo Yoga Lumberton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 62 Talowah Road, Lumberton, MS 39455

45 minutes of kangaroo yoga followed by hands on animal interactions and adult beverages!