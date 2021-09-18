Wiggins events calendar
(WIGGINS, MS) Wiggins has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wiggins:
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 118 College Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39406
SMAC presents Game Night on November 9th at 7pm in the Union Lobby.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM
Address: 6433 U.S. 11, Lumberton, MS 39455
Join us at the 2022 Gulf States Conference Camp Meeting at Bass Memorial Academy and run, jog, or walk for education!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM
The @StoryTIme Crew at Purvis Public Library will be hosting a fall-themed storytime at the Purvis Park!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 62 Talowah Road, Lumberton, MS 39455
45 minutes of kangaroo yoga followed by hands on animal interactions and adult beverages!
Comments / 0