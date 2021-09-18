Big Bear Lake calendar: Coming events

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Live events are coming to Big Bear Lake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Big Bear Lake area:

Content Day for Photogs | October 3rd - Big Bear Lake Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 40641 Lakeview Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

It's so important to have content for marketing but with COVID taking over, its been tough to make new content! Join us to create some MAGIC

Nowhere Fast (Smiths/ Morrissey Tribute) with The Krows (Cure Tribute) Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Nowhere Fast (Smiths/ Morrissey Tribute), The Krows (Cure Tribute) take the stage on November 19th!

Adventure Van Expo-Big Bear Lake, Ca Hosted by Walter's of Riverside Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Oct. 19-17th. Free show for the consumer to see built out vans, 4x4 rigs, gear and shop for accessories.

Phobia, Since We Were Kids, No Consent and more! Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Phobia, Since We Were Kids, The Hated Inc, No Consent and Catalyst take the stage for a night to remember! Tickets start at $10.

Halloween Metal Fest Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Slaytanic (slayer tribute), Woke Up Dead (Megadeth Tribute) and Far Beyond Hostile (Female Pantera Tribute) rock the cave for Halloween!