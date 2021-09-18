CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, AL

What's up Fayette: Local events calendar

Fayette News Beat
Fayette News Beat
 6 days ago

(FAYETTE, AL) Fayette is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fayette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mrlpn_0c0KKfMn00

Perry Stone Intensive: Gifts of the Spirit

Hamilton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 340 Bexar Ave E, Hamilton, AL

Join us for the first Perry Stone Intesive week on the Gifts of the Spirit. This RSM special event will take place Monday-Friday from 9:15am-12:00pm in the Ramp auditorium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esPIJ_0c0KKfMn00

The Malone Awards

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Address: Stadium Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487

The Inaugural Malone Awards: Celebrating Alumni Excellence & Student Success

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJmbE_0c0KKfMn00

Fayette County Farmers Market

Fayette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 28, 2021Tuesday and Thursday, 3:30pm - 5:30pmLocation:650 McConnell Loop, Fayette, AL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6sR9_0c0KKfMn00

Warrior Run

Oakman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Warrior Run at Oakman, Alabama, United States on Fri Sep 17 2021 at 04:00 pm to Sun Sep 19 2021 at 12:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0an6Q7_0c0KKfMn00

September Meeting!

Hamilton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3328 AL-17, Hamilton, AL

Come and see how you can help with our 14th Annual Golf Tournament!

