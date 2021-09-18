CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Vandalia calendar: Events coming up

Vandalia News Watch
Vandalia News Watch
 6 days ago

(VANDALIA, IL) Live events are coming to Vandalia.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vandalia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uY6I7_0c0KKeU400

15th Pastoral & Church Anniversary

Vandalia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Janette Dr, Vandalia, IL

Please join us as we celebrate 15th Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Tracy and Sis. Amy as well as the 15th Anniversary of the founding of Family Worship Center. Friday, Sept 24th at 7:30pm, Rev...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAvdo_0c0KKeU400

Fall Craft Fair 2021

Kinmundy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 6260 Gesell Rd, Kinmundy, IL

Kinmundy Log Cabin Village Annual Fall Craft Fair. Last two weekends in September. Saturday 10-5 Sunday 10-4 Variety of vendors and food along with tours of the cabins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QcaZ_0c0KKeU400

Foster & Adopt 201 Workshop - Bond County

Greenville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1100 Killarney Dr, Greenville, IL 62246

This workshop is open to all families who are enrolled in PRIDE training to become foster families as well as all current foster families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399M7L_0c0KKeU400

Summer Osborne @ Howie's Sixth Street Syndicate

Vandalia, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 North 6th Street, Vandalia, IL 62471

Summer Osborne is an award-winning American singer-songwriter, TEDx Speaker, Artist Activist, Motivational Speaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4An3UA_0c0KKeU400

The KEYS- Party at the Lake w/ The Step Bros

Keyesport, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 712 Main St, Keyesport, IL

We're bringing the "WINE MIXER" back to The Keys at Carlyle Lake in Keysport, IL! With a mixture of Fergie & Jesus, we'll be playing your favs and taking some requests. The show begins at 9p...

