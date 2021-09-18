What’s up Windsor: Local events calendar

(WINDSOR, NC) Windsor is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Windsor area:

Story time @ MML Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 N Smithwick St, Williamston, NC

Story time for toddlers and preschoolers. Story time includes books, stories, music, crafts, and other adventures in reading. This event is free to the public. All children must be accompanied by...

RHS Home Conference #1 Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 RHS Home Conference #1, hosted by Riverside (1A) in Williamston NC. Starting Tuesday, September 28th.

Fall Farmhouse Beads Craft Class @ MML Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 N Smithwick St, Williamston, NC

Join us to make your own garland of hand-painted farmhouse wooden beads with a tassel on one end and a salt dough ornament on the other end. Bring your own paints and brushes to paint the beads...

Sunnyside Open Horse Show Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2900 NC-125, Williamston, NC

Sunnyside Open Horse Show is on Facebook. To connect with Sunnyside Open Horse Show, join Facebook today.

Administration of Medication in Child Care *2 Part Series* Windsor, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 126 East Granville St, Windsor, NC 27983

PART ONE of Medication Administration Training-Oct 18 at Bertie AACF Office PART TWO-October 25 at Bertie AACF Office