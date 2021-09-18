Lexington events coming up

(LEXINGTON, OK) Lexington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lexington area:

Singo at the Belle Starr Saloon Purcell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 126 W Main St, Purcell, OK

Come out to the Belle in Historic Downtown Purcell, OK for a game of Singo!

Elf Under the Stars! Norman, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 4091 East Franklin Road, Norman, OK 73026

This Christmas, rediscover your inner elf. Join Buddy the elf, as he travels from the North Pole to NYC to meet his father.

Wayne Bulldog All Class Reunion Wayne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 212 S Seifried St, Wayne, OK

Charmayne James Barrel Racing Clinic - Purcell, Oklahoma Purcell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 17227 OK-74, Purcell, OK

Grape Stomp Festival Lexington, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 7050 Slaughterville Rd, Lexington, OK

The Canadian River Wine Festival invites all ages out to Lexington for a fun day at the winery. All ages are invited to participate in the annual Grape Stomp Festival festivities. Guests can tune...