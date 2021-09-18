Homer events calendar

(HOMER, LA) Homer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Homer area:

Wlbra Show #1 Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: Whitlock St, Minden, LA

Wlbra Show #1 is on Facebook. To connect with Wlbra Show #1, join Facebook today.

79th Awards Gala - The Show Must Go On Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 520 Broadway St, Minden, LA

Presented by Regional Hospice A flagship event for the Greater Minden Chamber, the Annual Awards Gala is scheduled for September 23, 2021. This event draws more top business professionals than any...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Ruston Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Ruston, LA 71272

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 403 Main Street, Grambling, LA 71245

Reserved parking on Mama Fi's lot for the Grambling Football vs. Alabama A&M University Bulldogs Football

Get Veiled Bogo Event Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 728 Main St, Minden, LA

Finding your wedding dress is one of the most exciting parts of your wedding story & attending our Get Veiled Bogo Event will add to the excitement and give you a chance to get a free veil with a...