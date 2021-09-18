CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshville, NC

Coming soon: Marshville events

Marshville Daily
 6 days ago

(MARSHVILLE, NC) Marshville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Marshville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBQ03_0c0KKaxA00

Fall Ceramic Pumpkin

Peachland, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 5435 Austin Rd, Peachland, NC

Sip and paint your very own beautiful ceramic pumpkin to enjoy for years to come! Cost is $50 and includes all your art supplies. No refunds after signing up because instructors are indebted to...

Cory Luetjen & Traveling Blues Band

Peachland, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 5435 Austin Rd, Peachland, NC

North Carolina based Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band are a regional favorite, playing over 250 dates a year through out NC, SC, TN, & VA. Their brand of high ener...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10IBBy_0c0KKaxA00

Real Truth Revival

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3411 Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC

REAL TRUTH presents the Breaking the Chains Concert Series with Real Truth Revival and The Kingsmen! You're invited to join us for this special night of music, entertainment, and worship...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAJdr_0c0KKaxA00

Randy Travis Music Festival

Marshville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

The Marshville Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the name of their annual fall festival has been changed to the Randy Travis Music Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FjPY_0c0KKaxA00

First Baptist Church of Marshville

Marshville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1636 Old Hwy 74, Marshville, NC

Sunday Morning Worship Service - Join us each Sunday Morning for Worship!

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
