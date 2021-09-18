Romeo calendar: Events coming up

(ROMEO, MI) Live events are coming to Romeo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Romeo area:

Barn Tour Romeo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 290 N Main St, Romeo, MI

Saturday, September 18, 2021 11 a.m.- 4 p.m Tickets are now on sale at Town Hall Antiques at the Archives Museum on Tuesday evenings from 7-9 p.m. We have eight barns this year to tour. $15.00 per...

Bob Seger Tribute Romeo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Romeo, MI

The top Bob Seger tribute in the state of Michigan is proud to bring to live music lovers the timeless hits of one of the greatest song writers of our era. From 1974 until 2006 Bob and “The Band”...

End of Season Showacse Summer 2021 Romeo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Romeo, MI

Come check out our End of Season Showcase for our Summer 2021 Season! Come supports your young rockers and stay to support all the other students performing as well! Tickets are sold at the door...

Archangel Michael Empowerment Leonard, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 808 Rochester Road, Leonard, MI 48367

Powerful Spiritual Clearing and Empowerment, You are ready for something strong for breakthrough, healing, Insight. 248.721.7094

Trivial Pursuit Team Challenge Leonard, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3100 Pond Rd, Leonard, MI

Teams will square off against each other in a battle to become the Trivial Pursuit winner. More details to come.