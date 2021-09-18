Sandersville events coming up

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) Live events are coming to Sandersville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sandersville:

JC Football vs ASA New York Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 E Greene St, Milledgeville, GA

Date: Sep 18, 2021 1:00 pm Location: Georgia Military College, 201 E Greene St, Milledgeville, GA 31061, Milledgeville, United States JC Football vs ASA New York

Briarwood Academy Varsity Softball @ Glascock County Gibson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:45 PM

The Glascock County (Gibson, GA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Briarwood Academy (Warrenton, GA) on Monday, September 27 @ 6p.

Drive-In Movie Night Sandersville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 359 Suburban Drive, Sandersville, GA 31082

Drive in- Movie Night Join US for some fun and a movie!

Peachy Grooves Music Festival Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 120 W Hancock St, Milledgeville, GA

Peachy Grooves Music Fest is a little mini music festival hosted by Buffington's & Highway 49 meant to support live 'n local music. Tickets $7 pre-sale $10 at the door.

East Lake Meet and Greet Sparta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 4029 Lake Sinclair Dr, Sparta, GA

Come out and meet your East Lake Auxiliary Board members and other lake residents. This group helps support our first responders. About this Event This is a wonderful event for newcomers to the...