What’s up Chinle: Local events calendar

(CHINLE, AZ) Chinle is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chinle:

Gospel backpacks for fatherless boys Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

FORT DEFIANCE – Mentor Me Ministry will be giving fatherless boys free gospel backpacks on Sept. 29 at the Fort Defiance Bible Church (610 Kit Carson Dr.) from 4-5:30 p.m. Backpacks include...

Fall Ball Classic Youth Clinic Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Navajo Route 12, Fort Defiance, AZ 86504

Arizona Preps is hosting a youth basketball clinic before the Fall Ball Showcase. 2 sessions 3rd-5th grade and 6th-8th grade.

Fort Defiance veterans special meeting Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Chapter House, Old Red Lake Rd #19, Fort Defiance, AZ

FORT DEFIANCE – The Fort Defiance Agency Veterans Organization will host a special meeting Friday, Sept. 24, at Fort Defiance Chapter at 10 a.m. Information: 505-303-6670.