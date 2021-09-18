La Grange events coming soon

(LA GRANGE, TX) La Grange has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Grange:

Midnight Wranglers at Baca 159 Junction Fayetteville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 3024 East, TX-159, Fayetteville, TX

Great Country & Classic Rock Music and of Course Cold Beer and Check Out the Menu!

Ordinary Elephant La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1051 N Jefferson St, La Grange, TX

LIVE WEBCAST ONLY SHOW WATCH HERE The collaboration of husband and wife Pete and Crystal Damore, their connection, and their influences (such as Gillian Welch, Guy Clark, Anais Mitchell) all meet...

Yoga Trapeze Fitness Class Fayetteville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3024 East, TX-159, Fayetteville, TX

Join us Tuesday's for a yoga trapeze class. Learn the basics of the yoga trapeze and get a great workout in as well. $10 per class or pay for a week or month for a discount.

Oktoberfest With Enzian Buam Fayetteville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3024 East, TX-159, Fayetteville, TX

Oktoberfest With Enzian Buam is on Facebook. To connect with Oktoberfest With Enzian Buam, join Facebook today.

La Grange Uncorked Wine Stroll La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

On Saturday, September 18th, La Grange Main Street will host its annual “La Grange Uncorked” on the Fayette County Courthouse Square. La Grange Uncorked gives everyone the opportunity to stroll...