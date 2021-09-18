Muskegon Heights calendar: What's coming up

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Live events are coming to Muskegon Heights.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Muskegon Heights area:

Steve Hofstetter Live Stand Up Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Author, columnist, and comedian Steve Hofstetter is often called the hardest working man in show-business.

Hal Sparks Live Comedy Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Along with having been the main star in the role of inventive scientist, Donald Davenport in Disney XD’s “Lab Rats,” actor and comedian Hal

2021 MHS Homecoming Shirts Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 80 West Southern Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49441

MHS Class of 1996 is honoring the graduates who received their wings by observing a moment of silence during the homecoming game.

Dustin Sims Live at Back Alley Comedy Club Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Dustin Sims is a comedian from Oxford, Alabama. Best known for his Snapchat videos and ‘Talking to Myself’ series. His unique style of story

Sunday Funday - Gabrial James / Parkside Pizza Fruitport Charter Twp, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 6571 Airline Rd, Fruitport, MI

Gabrial James will entertain us on the lawn from 4-7pm. Come out and enjoy an afternoon of music, drinks, and friends before the work week starts back up!