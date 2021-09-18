CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights calendar: What's coming up

Muskegon Heights Journal
Muskegon Heights Journal
 6 days ago

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Live events are coming to Muskegon Heights.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Muskegon Heights area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbCxz_0c0KKUbg00

Steve Hofstetter Live Stand Up

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Author, columnist, and comedian Steve Hofstetter is often called the hardest working man in show-business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISo5B_0c0KKUbg00

Hal Sparks Live Comedy

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Along with having been the main star in the role of inventive scientist, Donald Davenport in Disney XD’s “Lab Rats,” actor and comedian Hal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CF8JN_0c0KKUbg00

2021 MHS Homecoming Shirts

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 80 West Southern Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49441

MHS Class of 1996 is honoring the graduates who received their wings by observing a moment of silence during the homecoming game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSC8l_0c0KKUbg00

Dustin Sims Live at Back Alley Comedy Club

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Dustin Sims is a comedian from Oxford, Alabama. Best known for his Snapchat videos and ‘Talking to Myself’ series. His unique style of story

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7h9X_0c0KKUbg00

Sunday Funday - Gabrial James / Parkside Pizza

Fruitport Charter Twp, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 6571 Airline Rd, Fruitport, MI

Gabrial James will entertain us on the lawn from 4-7pm. Come out and enjoy an afternoon of music, drinks, and friends before the work week starts back up!

With Muskegon Heights Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

