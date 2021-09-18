CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

Magee events coming up

 6 days ago

(MAGEE, MS) Magee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Magee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JyET_0c0KKTix00

Covington County Dinner- Collins

Collins, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3220 US 49, Collins, MS

Come see us at the Collins Civic Center for family friendly fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRfJa_0c0KKTix00

Art and Friends

Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1000 Municipal Dr, Brandon, MS

10:30 - 12:30 Art Instruction - 4 week series on Pallette Knife Painting. Supplies needed: Canvas, Acrylic Paint, Pallette Knife

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHD8z_0c0KKTix00

Quarterly Meeting

Prentiss, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Our next meeting will be September 23,2021 in Prentiss,MS Jefferson Davis County.

Learn More

A NIGHT OF CELEBRATION FOR RECOVERY& RESTORATION

Collins, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3220 US 49, Collins, MS

SUSTAINING GRACE RECOVERY MINISTRY IS HAVING A FALL GALA FUNDRAISER... JOIN US SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25TH FOR FOOD FUN FELLOWSHIP AND MUSIC 🎶... LOTS OF AUCTION ITEMS... PROCEEDS WILL GO TO HELPING...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4EZp_0c0KKTix00

Homecoming Parade

Stringer, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Save the date for our 2nd Annual Homecoming Parade and Community-Wide Pep Rally to follow!

Learn More

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Magee, MS
ABOUT

With Magee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

