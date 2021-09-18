Events on the Richland Center calendar

(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) Live events are lining up on the Richland Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Richland Center area:

Cruise in to Avoca Avoca, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 403 E Front St, Avoca, WI

Cruise down to Avoca!! Front Street blocked off for Classic Cars and Trucks, Motorcycles, ATVS/UTVS. Classic 50s/60s DJ and burger specials sponsored by Whiskey Row Saloon. Every other Wednesday...

Kinship Dinner and Training Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 US-14, Richland Center, WI

Kinship Dinner and Training at UW-Platteville Richland, 1200 US Hwy 14 W, Richland Center, WI 53581, Richland Center, United States on Mon Sep 20 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

AD German Warehouse, Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Tour Richland Center, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 South Church Street, Richland Center, WI 53581

Tour the only warehouse in the world that Frank Lloyd Wright designed!

Shang-Chi Private Showings Richland Center, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 192 South Central Avenue, Richland Center, WI 53581

Select a time to reserve the theater for you and your family or friends to come see Shang-Chi!

Graveside service Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1300 N Park St, Richland Center, WI

Here is Larry E. Wanless’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Larry E. Wanless (Richland Center, Wisconsin), born in...