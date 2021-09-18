CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Center, WI

Events on the Richland Center calendar

Richland Center Voice
Richland Center Voice
 6 days ago

(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) Live events are lining up on the Richland Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Richland Center area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQlx3_0c0KKSqE00

Cruise in to Avoca

Avoca, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 403 E Front St, Avoca, WI

Cruise down to Avoca!! Front Street blocked off for Classic Cars and Trucks, Motorcycles, ATVS/UTVS. Classic 50s/60s DJ and burger specials sponsored by Whiskey Row Saloon. Every other Wednesday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzE0C_0c0KKSqE00

Kinship Dinner and Training

Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 US-14, Richland Center, WI

Kinship Dinner and Training at UW-Platteville Richland, 1200 US Hwy 14 W, Richland Center, WI 53581, Richland Center, United States on Mon Sep 20 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqXnA_0c0KKSqE00

AD German Warehouse, Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Tour

Richland Center, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 South Church Street, Richland Center, WI 53581

Tour the only warehouse in the world that Frank Lloyd Wright designed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VW8Qk_0c0KKSqE00

Shang-Chi Private Showings

Richland Center, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 192 South Central Avenue, Richland Center, WI 53581

Select a time to reserve the theater for you and your family or friends to come see Shang-Chi!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOZQU_0c0KKSqE00

Graveside service

Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1300 N Park St, Richland Center, WI

Here is Larry E. Wanless’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Larry E. Wanless (Richland Center, Wisconsin), born in...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Richland Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

