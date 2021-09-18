Events on the Hailey calendar

(HAILEY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Hailey calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hailey area:

Ageless Motion Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 721 3rd Ave S, Hailey, ID

Ageless Motion with Manon A class that cultivates body-mind health through awareness, mindfulness, slow movements, breathing exercises, self massage, meditation, body-mind rejuvenation, and...

Iconoclast Chess Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 N 1st Ave G, Hailey, ID

Come to get a few chess games in! Open, free, social play. All skill levels welcome. Boards and clocks provided.

Moms Group (The Commons) — Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Thursday, September 23 The Commons (131 N. Main Street in Hailey) 7:00 PM Join other moms from our church community and beyond for a support group. Contact Sarah Jones for details.

Historic Marker Unveiling Event Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: 218 N Main St, Hailey, ID

Join us for the unveiling of a William G. Pomeroy historic marker on the National Votes for Women Trail. Guest Speaker: Hannalore Hein, State Historian from Idaho State Historical Society will...

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

The Crisis Hotline in conjunction with The Building Material Thrift is celebrating our 1st Year working together, building cultural bridges and "Recycling HOPE". We are hosting a "live" auction...