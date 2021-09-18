CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Branch, MI

West Branch events coming up

West Branch Digest
West Branch Digest
 6 days ago

(WEST BRANCH, MI) West Branch is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Branch area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUpxV_0c0KKQ4m00

UPDATE!!End of Summer Bash with Karl!

Whittemore, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: North, 1942 M-65, Whittemore, MI

We are all sad to see summer rolling out but why not watch it go with a bang and ride Karl the bull! You've all been asking and we are answering! See you September 18th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDEm3_0c0KKQ4m00

Jake Allen

Hale, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 3716 M-65, Hale, MI

Jake Allen takes the stage alongside many other great acts performing at the Live 65 Festival. Tickets $5 pre-sale, $10 day of.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30t8cG_0c0KKQ4m00

OCGHS General Membership/Board Meeting

West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 100 E Houghton Ave, West Branch, MI

Ogemaw County Genealogical & Historical Society membership & Board Meeting. Helping to preserve the history of the county & its families.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyhgX_0c0KKQ4m00

G's Tip Night

West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 W Houghton Ave, West Branch, MI

Great food, good company, nice night to learn more about the rescue and help us make money to continue to care for the animals in our care and plan for the future.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42y2G0_0c0KKQ4m00

Stream Sampling and ID Nite

Gladwin, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 240 City Park St, Gladwin, MI 48624

Help collect and identify macroinvertebrates from the Cedar River to help monitor the river's water quality!

Learn More

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Board Meeting#W Houghton Ave#Mi Great
West Branch, MI
