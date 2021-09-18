Shallotte events coming soon

(SHALLOTTE, NC) Shallotte is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shallotte area:

Sunbare Whispering 5k (Clothing Optional-Must be 18 Ocean Isle Beach, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1114 Sun St NW, Ocean Isle Beach, NC

Incredible Inflating Fish Ocean Isle Beach, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 21 E 2nd St, Ocean Isle Beach, NC

Learn about one of our most popular fish species in this family friendly program! We have two species of pufferfish at the museum, burrfish and balloonfish. Ever wonder how pufferfish inflate or...

Kid's Night Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Kid's Night! Bring out your children to enjoy 50% off their kid's meals and to participate in games and crafts from 5 pm to 9 pm.

DANCE - Coastal Shag Club Dance South Brunswick, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 253 Holden Beach Rd SW, South Brunswick, NC

Come on out and dance with us at the Shallotte Moose Lodge. We love to shag and will be happy if you will join us. You'll always hear great dance music, have a chance to participate in a 50/50...

Open House: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at 1388 Dunes Blvd Sw Ocean Isle Beach, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Open House for MLS# 100290062 in Ocean Isle Beach starts on Sat, Sep 18, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM EDT.