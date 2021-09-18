CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallotte, NC

Shallotte events coming soon

Shallotte Journal
Shallotte Journal
 6 days ago

(SHALLOTTE, NC) Shallotte is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shallotte area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39p41H_0c0KKPC300

Sunbare Whispering 5k (Clothing Optional-Must be 18

Ocean Isle Beach, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1114 Sun St NW, Ocean Isle Beach, NC

RunSignup, Inc., doing business as RunSignup, GiveSignup, BikeSignup, TriSignup, SkiSignup, PaddleSignup, AdventureSignup, SwimSignup and GiveSignup (collectively, “ RunSignup ”, “us”, “we”, or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsaoH_0c0KKPC300

Incredible Inflating Fish

Ocean Isle Beach, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 21 E 2nd St, Ocean Isle Beach, NC

Learn about one of our most popular fish species in this family friendly program! We have two species of pufferfish at the museum, burrfish and balloonfish. Ever wonder how pufferfish inflate or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjqO3_0c0KKPC300

Kid's Night

Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Kid's Night! Bring out your children to enjoy 50% off their kid's meals and to participate in games and crafts from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2Ce0_0c0KKPC300

DANCE - Coastal Shag Club Dance

South Brunswick, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 253 Holden Beach Rd SW, South Brunswick, NC

Come on out and dance with us at the Shallotte Moose Lodge. We love to shag and will be happy if you will join us. You'll always hear great dance music, have a chance to participate in a 50/50...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wl4Kt_0c0KKPC300

Open House: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at 1388 Dunes Blvd Sw

Ocean Isle Beach, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Open House for MLS# 100290062 in Ocean Isle Beach starts on Sat, Sep 18, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM EDT.

Learn More

Shallotte Journal

Shallotte Journal

Shallotte, NC
ABOUT

With Shallotte Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

