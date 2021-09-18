Events on the Camden calendar
(CAMDEN, TN) Camden has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Camden area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 1473 Arnold Hollow Road, McEwen, TN 37101
At SkallyWag's PlayGround, we believe people of all ages can get down and have some good ole fashioned fun!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 301 Tyson Ave, Paris, TN
Alzheimers Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 526 Shamrock Road, Buchanan, TN 38222
Paris, Tennessee native, Sam Williams performing his new album from Universal Music called Glass House Children with guest Bobby Tomberlin
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Address: 1285 US-70, Camden, TN
A weekly Ladies Bible Study is held each Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 650 Volunteer Dr # A, Paris, TN
Paris swim team tryouts will be held on September 28th from 4-5pm at the civic center. All swimmers trying out should be comfortable swimming the full length of the pool on their stomach with...
