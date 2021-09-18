Events on the Camden calendar

(CAMDEN, TN) Camden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Camden area:

Family Camp *Collaboration, Exploration, and FUN for the whole Tribe* Mc Ewen, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1473 Arnold Hollow Road, McEwen, TN 37101

At SkallyWag's PlayGround, we believe people of all ages can get down and have some good ole fashioned fun!

Alzheimer’s Disease Support Group Paris, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 301 Tyson Ave, Paris, TN

Alzheimers Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with

Breakers Marina presents Sam Williams with special guest Bobby Tomberlin Buchanan, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 526 Shamrock Road, Buchanan, TN 38222

Paris, Tennessee native, Sam Williams performing his new album from Universal Music called Glass House Children with guest Bobby Tomberlin

Ladies Bible Study Camden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1285 US-70, Camden, TN

A weekly Ladies Bible Study is held each Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Share Share Share Share Share

Swim team tryouts 2021 Paris, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 650 Volunteer Dr # A, Paris, TN

Paris swim team tryouts will be held on September 28th from 4-5pm at the civic center. All swimmers trying out should be comfortable swimming the full length of the pool on their stomach with...