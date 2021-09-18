Live events coming up in Monroeville

(MONROEVILLE, AL) Live events are coming to Monroeville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monroeville area:

Monroe Health Foundation 2nd Annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 613 N Golf Dr, Monroeville, AL

2nd Annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament will be Saturday, September 25th @ 8:30 am at the Vanity Fair Golf Club in Monroeville. The Four person scramble event will benefit projects for Monroe...

City Council Meetings Jackson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 350 Commerce St, Jackson, AL

Our Council meetings are every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at the City Hall at 400 Commerce Street



Tail Chaser 5K Run/Walk Monroeville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 181 East Claiborne Street, Monroeville, AL 36460

5K Run/Walk through historical Monroeville, AL to benefit the Monroe County Animal Shelter.

"BATTLE CRY" Blown Pro Mods & More Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1301 Racetrack Rd, Atmore, AL

Saturday BATTLE CRY EVENT ~ Track Record Breakers ~ Blown Pro Mods, Blown Dragsters, Nitrous/Turbo Cars & Dragsters & Altereds | NHRA SUPER PRO | PRO | STREET ET | JR DRAGSTERS ~ Summit Points...

Alex-Zsolt Ministries Jackson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 214 College Ave, Jackson, AL

Music that Ministers!! Alex will be sharing a blended service of worship song and hymns. Come and worship with us!! Visit www.pianocreations.com