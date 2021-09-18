CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Newport calendar: Events coming up

Newport Journal
 6 days ago

(NEWPORT, OR) Live events are lining up on the Newport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newport area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DM73t_0c0KKK1e00

Chamber Ambassador Month-End Meeting at the Chamber Office

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 555 SW Coast Hwy, Newport, OR

The Chamber Ambassadors will hold their month-end meeting at the Newport Chamber office beginning at 8 am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JgQgR_0c0KKK1e00

Half way to Saint Patrick's Day

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 613 NW 3rd St, Newport, OR

🍀Half way to St. Patrick's day! 🍀 St. Jamie's Gate will be performing September 17th and 18th 7pm-10pm here at the Nana's Irish Pub! 🎉💚We are so happy to have them back!💚🎉 🎼 Dennis Elmer ...

Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Party at Nana's Irish!!!

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 613 NW 3rd St, Newport, OR

Calendar. St. James's Gate - Modern Irish Music in the Celtic Tradition, a celtic group from Portland, OR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIm7M_0c0KKK1e00

Circus Sideshow — Oregon Coast TODAY

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Commander Salamander’s Super Circus Sideshow presents circus, sideshow and Wild West stunts. $5. 11 am, noon, 1 pm, 2 pm 3 pm and 4 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, Primaltones Community Venue and...

St. James's Gate Returns to Nana's Irish Pub in Nye Beach, OR!!!!!

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 613 NW 3rd St, Newport, OR

Calendar. St. James's Gate - Modern Irish Music in the Celtic Tradition, a celtic group from Portland, OR

#Stunts#Circus#Live Events#The Chamber Ambassadors#Newport Chamber#Irish Pub#The Celtic Tradition#Celtic#Super Circus Sideshow
Newport, OR
ABOUT

With Newport Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

