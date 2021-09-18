Newport calendar: Events coming up

(NEWPORT, OR) Live events are lining up on the Newport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newport area:

Chamber Ambassador Month-End Meeting at the Chamber Office Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 555 SW Coast Hwy, Newport, OR

The Chamber Ambassadors will hold their month-end meeting at the Newport Chamber office beginning at 8 am.

Half way to Saint Patrick's Day Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 613 NW 3rd St, Newport, OR

🍀Half way to St. Patrick's day! 🍀 St. Jamie's Gate will be performing September 17th and 18th 7pm-10pm here at the Nana's Irish Pub! 🎉💚We are so happy to have them back!💚🎉 🎼 Dennis Elmer ...

Circus Sideshow — Oregon Coast TODAY Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Commander Salamander’s Super Circus Sideshow presents circus, sideshow and Wild West stunts. $5. 11 am, noon, 1 pm, 2 pm 3 pm and 4 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, Primaltones Community Venue and...

