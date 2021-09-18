CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearsall, TX

Live events on the horizon in Pearsall

Pearsall Digest
Pearsall Digest
 6 days ago

(PEARSALL, TX) Pearsall is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pearsall area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atDgp_0c0KKJ8v00

Succulent pumpkin centerpieces at Marken Media Co.

Devine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 203 E College Ave UNIT C, Devine, TX

Join Ashleigh from Crazy Plant Lovee at Marken Media Co. for a DIY Fall centerpiece workshop! Make a beautiful pumpkin centerpiece with a mix of succulents and decor. Registration fee includes all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTbhk_0c0KKJ8v00

Open Sanctuary Prayer Ministry — Cowboy Fellowship

Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 561 FM3350, Jourdanton, TX

Please join us for prayer groups in the sanctuary. Leader: Heather Covington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qf0Pz_0c0KKJ8v00

Cotulla 4-H Meeting

Cotulla, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

La Salle County Extension Office 119 Front Street Cotulla, TX 78014-2263 la-salle-tx@ag.tamu.edu Phone: 830-483-5165

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3rrW_0c0KKJ8v00

NA Meetings

Lytle, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Lytle is a city in Atascosa, Bexar, and Medina counties, Texas. Substance use disorders, since it has affected several people in Lytle as it has in many other cities across the United States, the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfdwd_0c0KKJ8v00

Natalia Girls JV Volleyball @ Dilley

Dilley, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Grey Wolf Dr, Dilley, TX

The Dilley (TX) JV volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Natalia (TX) on Friday, September 24 @ 5p.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
State
City
Local
City
City
City
City
City
Pearsall, TX
With Pearsall Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

