Live events on the horizon in Pearsall

(PEARSALL, TX) Pearsall is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pearsall area:

Succulent pumpkin centerpieces at Marken Media Co. Devine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 203 E College Ave UNIT C, Devine, TX

Join Ashleigh from Crazy Plant Lovee at Marken Media Co. for a DIY Fall centerpiece workshop! Make a beautiful pumpkin centerpiece with a mix of succulents and decor. Registration fee includes all...

Open Sanctuary Prayer Ministry — Cowboy Fellowship Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 561 FM3350, Jourdanton, TX

Please join us for prayer groups in the sanctuary. Leader: Heather Covington

Cotulla 4-H Meeting Cotulla, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

La Salle County Extension Office 119 Front Street Cotulla, TX 78014-2263 la-salle-tx@ag.tamu.edu Phone: 830-483-5165

NA Meetings Lytle, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Lytle is a city in Atascosa, Bexar, and Medina counties, Texas. Substance use disorders, since it has affected several people in Lytle as it has in many other cities across the United States, the...

Natalia Girls JV Volleyball @ Dilley Dilley, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Grey Wolf Dr, Dilley, TX

The Dilley (TX) JV volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Natalia (TX) on Friday, September 24 @ 5p.